Neighbor arrested for murder after Big Island kupuna, 87, found in driveway with neck slashed

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A homicide investigation is underway on the Big Island after an 87-year-old man was found in his driveway in a Puna neighborhood suffering from a slash wound to the neck.
The victim’s 33-year-old neighbor was later identified as a suspect in the case and arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder, according to Hawaii Island Police.
Puna patrol officers were called out to the home on Kawakawa Street in the Hawaiian Beaches housing subdivision just before 10 a.m. According to police, a caller had reported seeing a man sitting a wheelchair in the driveway, bleeding from the neck.
When officers got to the home they said they found the victim unconscious, sitting in a walker seat with a “laceration-type injury” to his neck. First responders immediately tried to revive the man before he was taken to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim has since been identified as 87-year-old Charles Hacker of Pahoa. An autopsy is set for Friday, July 1, to determine an exact cause of death, police said.
While investigating this incident, homicide detectives said they received information identifying one of Hacker’s neighbors as a possible suspect. That man was arrested but has not yet been identified.
No other details have been released and police have not said what they believe led up to the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who may have been on Kawakawa Street between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, is asked to call Detective Blaine Morishita of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2385.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.