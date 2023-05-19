National report shows racial disparities when survivors of violent crimes seek victim services

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A new report shows gaps between people who apply for victim services after they were affected by a violent crime. According to the national study, African Americans are almost three times as likely to be denied these services. However, that is not the case in the islands.
The services program provides funding for medical and funeral care, counseling and other services for victims of violence. The funding comes from fines paid by criminals.
“Domestic violence crimes are included in these numbers. When I speak to clients, many have said they reported the crime and nothing happened which made them lose faith in the system,” said Cristina Arias with the Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC).
More than 2,000 people who were affected by a violent crime applied for services at the Hawaii Victim Services Program. Around 360 of them were denied help.
Eighteen percent of Hispanics who applied for services had their applications denied; 24%of the applications from Caucasians were denied, as were 19% of applications from African Americans.
Arias said there are many barriers that make it harder for victims here to receive those services. For example, many people do not know they have the right to an interpreter.
“If there is some sort of resistance or even a language barrier, survivors may start to fill out forms but not finish them. Struggles like this result in a final denial,” said Arias.
Arias said it is not fair to say Hawaii does not match these national trends because many victims here are not reporting these crimes. Therefore, they are not included in the statistics.