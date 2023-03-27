 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 249 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over southern Oahu.
Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Moanalua, Halawa, Salt Lake, Aiea, Kalihi, Pearl
City, Iroquois Point, Ahuimanu, Manoa, Kahaluu, Waiahole,
Kaneohe, Waipahu, Waikele, Palolo, Maunawili, Waikane, Ewa
Beach and Kunia.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Nashville private school shooting suspect had maps of building and scouted possible second attack location, police say

  • 0

A shooter who killed three 9-year-old students and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville Monday had maps of the school, left behind writings and scouted a second possible attack location, police said.

Police identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former student at the school, and called the attack targeted. Hale was shot and killed by police during the attack, which was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a year.

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Jamiel Lynch, Michelle Watson, Christina Zdanowicz and DJ Judd contributed to this report.

