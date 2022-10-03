Murder victim found in shallow grave on the Big Island identified, suspect sought

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have identified the victim whose body was found partially buried on a remote road on the Big Island in July. Now, they’re looking for the killer.
Police began investigating on July 27 after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road off Highway 11, in the Kau District on the southern part of Hawaii Island. The discovery was made in an area just to the south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary, investigators said.
The remains were badly decomposed and had to be taken to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death and for an autopsy to be performed. On Oct. 3, using DNA comparison, investigators say they positively identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge of Mountain View.
Dodge’s cause of death was ruled to be homicide, but investigators say, because of the extent of the decomposition, the exact cause of death is still pending the final autopsy results. A photo of the victim has not been released.
Dodge was first reported missing on July 7 but at the point he had not been seen or heard from for a couple of weeks, investigators said.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released any information about a possible motive in the killing nor have they released any details on a possible suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri 808-961-2378.
Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.