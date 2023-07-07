Murder investigation opened after inmate found dead in cell at OCCC

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have opened a murder investigation after an inmate was found dead in his cell at the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC).
Guards went to check on the inmate around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday after they were warned that he may be in trouble.
A source close to the investigation says guards found the victim unconscious in his cell in Module 13, with injuries to his face. He was later pronounced dead. The source identified the victim as 36-year-old Christopher Vaefaga.
This incident has been classified as a first-degree murder investigation since the victim was locked up at the time.
An HPD synopsis of the incident surmises that Vaefaga may have been assaulted by two other inmates, only identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old man. The Attorney General’s Department has jurisdiction over the investigation, HPD said. So far there have been no reports of arrests made.
The Criminal Investigation Division-Homicide Detail and the Scientific Investigation Section assisted with the on-scene investigation, HPD said. The investigation is ongoing.
Vaefaga was scheduled to go to trial on July 17, 2023, on charges of second-degree assault and harassment stemming from an incident in March 2023.
A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued the following statement about this incident:
“On Thursday, July 6, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Oahu Community Correctional Center security and medical staff responded to a medical backup call. A male inmate, between 30-40 years old, was found unconscious and unresponsive in his housing unit. Assigned staff immediately began administering aid. Staff performed CPR until the medical examiner arrived and officially pronounced the inmate deceased at 9:26 p.m. Official cause of death is pending determination by the Medical Examiner’s Office. Next of kin notification is pending.
As is normal procedure, State Sheriffs, Honolulu Police and Attorney General’s Office investigators were notified and an internal investigation as well as law enforcement investigations are pending.
The Department of Public Safety won’t be commenting further, at this time, in order to allow the on-going investigations to take their course.”
Legal expert Ken Lawson suggested non-violent and violent offenders be segregated at OCCC to ease tensions between inmates.
"OCCC is just overcrowded, so you're creating an environment where predators are going to prey on prey and the violence happens," Lawson added.
Vaefaga's death comes after another inmate was killed at OCCC three years ago.
"It would be interesting to know if any measures since then have been in place to try to prevent what happened yesterday," Lawson said.
The public defender representing Vaefaga for his impending trial said his client did not express any concerns over his safety.