Multiple weapons charges filed in deadly shooting at Big Island Boy Scouts camp

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island have filed 23 firearm-related offenses, including one for criminal negligence, against three men in connection to the deadly shooting at a Boy Scouts camp in late August.
All 23 counts have been referred to the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
The shooting happened back on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp. After interviewing several witnesses including both adults and children, investigators determined that a young boy picked up his dad’s rifle and when he put it back down, the gun went off and 11-year-old Manuel “Manny” Carvalho was shot.
Carvalho suffered a single gunshot wound and died at the scene. The shooting has been ruled accidental. No criminal charges were filed against the boy who picked up the rifle, investigators said.
The three men who are facing the firearms-related offenses have not been identified by investigators. Authorities say the three men were present at the scene of the shooting and have been identified as the owners of multiple guns. In all, police said they recovered 18 guns and ammunition.
Investigators did not say if any of the men have been arrested nor did they allude to any possible punishment the men could be facing,
Although the investigation has concluded, police are still asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward. If you have information about this case, you are asked to call the Hawaii Island Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly concluded that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. It has been edited to reflect that the victim was struck by an accidental discharge when another child picked up the gun.
