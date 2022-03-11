Multiple warrants signed for Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide suspect, extradition pending

LOS ANGELES (KITV4) -- One of the suspects arrested in California in connection to the Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday.
Juan Baron, 23, is scheduled to appear in court between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST, LAPD's 77th Division confirmed to KITV4.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, multiple arrest warrants were signed in California for Baron on Friday. The four warrants are for second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree theft, and one count of first-degree identity theft. His extradition back to Hawaii is pending.
Early Friday morning, Baron was transferred to the Inmate Reception Center on Bauchet Street in Los Angeles. He remains in Los Angeles Count Sheriff's Department custody.
A second suspect in this case who was also arrested in California on Wednesday was released from custody Thursday afternoon due to “insufficient ground to file a complaint,” according to the LA County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott Hannon, 34, was released at 2:41 p.m. PST less than 24 hours after his arrest in Inglewood, Calif.
KITV4 spoke with Honolulu attorney Megan Kau on Thursday about why law enforcement in California could have decided to release Hannon. Lau is not involved in the case, but she specializes in criminal law.
"Insufficient complaint could mean a multitude of things. It could mean that the warrant that was issued wasn't worded correctly. It could mean that the California judge that reviewed the warrant did not believe that it met the California law standards. It could mean that the deputy prosecuting attorney in the City and County of Honolulu subsequently decided that there was not enough probable cause and therefore withdrew the arrest warrant for the second suspect," Kau said.
According to HPD, Hannon and Baron were both at the Hawaii Loa Ridge home when police were sent out to do a welfare check on Monday, looking for the homeowner, 73-year-old Gary Ruby. Baron told investigators he was involved in a romantic relationship with Ruby.
Both Hannon and Baron were also seen together in security video at the Waikiki Grand Hotel on Monday.
It wasn’t until Tuesday, Mar. 8, when investigators discovered decomposing human remains encased in concrete and covered in cement in a bathtub at the home.
As a result of the investigation, HPD says Hannon was released from custody after it was determined that he was not involved in the murder. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KITV4 for the latest on this case.