Multiple guns, drugs found following violent incident on the Big Island, police say

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A violent confrontation in the parking lot of downtown Hilo retail shops over the weekend yielded one arrest and a cache of high-powered weapons, Big Island police say.
Police arrested 37-year-old Skyler John Fisher of Hilo on Friday following the alleged incident in the 500 block of Kilauea Avenue that evening.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. According to Hawaii Island Police, two men reported that Fisher wrecked into their vehicle in the parking lot at the retail center. The men said when they got out to assess the damage, Fisher got out of his car and started attacking one of them before pulling a gun and making threats.
The men said Fisher then got back into his car and took off. Police were called and officers found Fisher and his car at a service station on Kamehameha Avenue a short time later where he was arrested without incident.
On Saturday, police executed a search warrant on Fisher’s vehicle. During the search, police said they found six guns, several different kinds of ammunition, a pistol silencer, steroid pills, liquid steroids, and diazepam pills.
Among the guns recovered, police say they found a loaded semi-automatic pistol, an unloaded semiautomatic pistol, a loaded revolver, an AR-15-type rifle, a bolt-action rifle, and a pump-action shotgun.
Following the warrant search, the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office charged Fisher with 16 crimes, including multiple weapons charges, assault, terroristic threatening, and drug charges.
Fisher has since bonded out of jail after posting $68,000 bail on Sunday, May 22, officials said. This case remains under investigation.
