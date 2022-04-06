Multiple arrests made after undercover drug bust at Poolenalena Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) – Kihei police officers arrested three people following an undercover drug bust at a drum circle at Poolenalena Beach on Maui on Sunday.
During the investigation, officers said they recognized two people at the event that were wanted on outstanding warrants. Those two people were identified as gary Gadient, 55, and Kayla Phelan, 26.
At approximately 7:13 p.m., Gadient was arrested and taken to the Kihei Police station. While Gadient was being processed, police said they found about 1/8 of an ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him.
Gadient would have been released pending investigation for a third degree drug complaint, however, police said he was being held violating a protective order. His bail set at $1,000 and police say he remains in custody at the Maui Community Correctional Center.
Phelan of Haiku was arrested and charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, promoting a controlled substance near a park, and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $10,000 and police say she is out on supervised release pending her court hearing.
During the investigation, police say a 44-year-old Napili woman approached officers and offered “edible chocolates” containing “shrooms” (psilocybin mushrooms) for a “set price.”
The Napili woman was arrested and released pending investigation for promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, promoting a detrimental drug in the first degree, and promoting a controlled substance near a public park.
Through further investigation, officers successfully recovered:
Nine pieces of wrapped chocolate containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms
Over an ounce of marijuana.
Nine homemade capsules with a suspected ecstasy
13 gold foil wrapped round pills of suspected ecstasy
One digital scale consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics.