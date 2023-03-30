 Skip to main content
Mountain View man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Hilo assault, robbery

Cohlby R.K. Espaniola

Cohlby R.K. Espaniola mug shot.

 Courtesy: Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney's Office

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Mountain View man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 assault and robbery in Hilo. 

Cohlby R.K. Espaniola, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for charges from an Oct. 14, 2018 incident at a Hilo home on Leilani Street, where Espaniola stabbed a man multiple times in the face, chest, and arms.

