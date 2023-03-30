Mountain View man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Hilo assault, robbery

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Mountain View man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 assault and robbery in Hilo.
Cohlby R.K. Espaniola, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for charges from an Oct. 14, 2018 incident at a Hilo home on Leilani Street, where Espaniola stabbed a man multiple times in the face, chest, and arms.
Espaniola pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and first-degree assault on Dec. 19, 2022.
Robbery in the First Degree is a class A felony offense punishable by a maximum penalty of a 20-year prison term. Assault in the First Degree is a class B felony offense punishable by a maximum penalty of a 10-year prison term.
Espaniola remained out of custody for a majority of the criminal proceedings after posting bail.
He appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing on Mar. 10, 2023. After being sentenced to a concurrent 20-year prison term, Espaniola was taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.
“Hawaii Island residents deserve to feel safe in their homes and community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen in a press release. “Our Office will continue its ongoing efforts to hold violent offenders accountable for their actions. I’d also like to recognize the selfless actions of the community members who rendered aid to the victim and the hard work and diligence of the police officers who responded and investigated this case.”
