Mother of Ala Moana sex assault victim speaks out

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The mother of a 17-year-old girl, who reported being sexually assaulted at Ala Moana Center this week, is speaking out in hopes that the mall makes changes to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.
"Disbelief. Shocked. You never think something like that is going to happen or come out of your daughter's mouth like 'he touched me,'" said the victim's mother, who requested not to be named.
It was just before 8 p.m. on Monday when she said she got a call from her daughter, who works at Ala Moana Center.
"She started just busting out crying and she told me, 'he touched me when I went to the bathroom.' And I said, 'what do you mean touched you? Tell me what happened.' And she told me, 'when I was coming out the bathroom he came up to me and grabbed me,'" the victim's mother said.
The victim told police the incident happened in the access hallway or service corridor to the mall's Makai Market food court, which workers often use.
The victim's mother said the man fondled her daughter, even as she was trying to push him away.
"And so she ran and she went back and told her manager what happened, and so the manager called security right away," the victim's mother said.
Police arrested 53-year-old Masachiro Asep. He was charged with three counts of fourth degree sex assault, which is a misdemeanor. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.
According to court documents that were released on Thursday, Asep is a janitor for a cleaning company named "Team Clean."
"She doesn't know him personally. She knew he was a worker there at the mall. She's seen him around. They push the carts around and clean the counters and the tables and what not, but she didn't know him," the victim's mother said.
She's hoping the mall will up its security presence and install more security cameras in more areas.
"She was vulnerable in that hallway with no cameras, no cameras around, nobody to be found. That pisses me off," said the victim's mother. "I mean she just turned 17, you know, and that's her place of work. She works in the mall. They're supposed to go to work, be safe."
In a statement issued on Thursday, Ala Moana Center confirmed that "...the suspect in question is not an employee of Ala Moana Center and was an employee of a vendor that was working on property. At this time, we'll need to defer all other questions regarding the incident to HPD."
Court documents say that mall security told Asep after he was arrested that he is not allowed on property for a year.
A manager from Asep's employer, Team Clean, told KITV4 they're still trying to find out more about what happened and they haven't spoken to him yet.
Asep is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, with bail set at $1,000. The next court date is a status hearing set for March 2.