More than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at Port of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- US Coast Guard inspectors recovered more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on a cargo ship during a training exercise in partnership with state and federal agencies.
The training operation, dubbed the Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO), took place in August at the Port of Honolulu.
In one inspection, a team uncovered 13,449 pounds of fireworks worth an estimated street value of $2.7 million. After the discovery, the illegal fireworks were safely reloaded and sent back to the US mainland to be destroyed at a disposal facility, officials said.
MASFO involved 75 inspectors from the Coast Guard, Department of Agriculture, Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Safety Administration, Honolulu Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hawaii Department of Transportation, and others.
The teams inspected 83 hazardous and general cargo containers at five different locations across Honolulu Harbor. In addition to the illegal fireworks, teams also detained nine improperly shipped containers for issues such as structural damage and undeclared hazardous materials, officials said.
The inspectors also checked 495 transportation worker credentials and completed a scan of the entire Port of Honolulu for radiation and weapons of mass destruction.