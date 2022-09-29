 Skip to main content
More than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at Port of Honolulu

Shipping Container generic
Courtesy: Ian Taylor via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- US Coast Guard inspectors recovered more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on a cargo ship during a training exercise in partnership with state and federal agencies.

The training operation, dubbed the Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO), took place in August at the Port of Honolulu.

