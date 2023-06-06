 Skip to main content
Monk Seal bludgeoned to death in Waianae, $5,000 reward offered for information

Malama
Courtesy: The Marine Mammal Center NOAA

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information surrounding the death of a juvenile Hawaiian monk seal.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information surrounding the death of a juvenile Hawaiian monk seal.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Tuesday reported monk seal RQ76 -- better known as Malama -- was likely intentionally killed by blunt force trauma months ago on Oahu.

An error occurred