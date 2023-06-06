Monk Seal bludgeoned to death in Waianae, $5,000 reward offered for information

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information surrounding the death of a juvenile Hawaiian monk seal.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Tuesday reported monk seal RQ76 -- better known as Malama -- was likely intentionally killed by blunt force trauma months ago on Oahu.
Someone spotted Malama's body on March 12 at a beach known as Ohikilolo in Waianae. That's between Kea'au Beach Park and Makua Valley.
"So this is a really sad day for us to have to report the death of an endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal by suspected intentional killing. RQ76, or Malama as she's known, was a seal that was really close to all of our hearts," said Diana Kramer, NOAA Fisheries, Pacific Islands Regional Stranding Coordinator.
NOAA is offering the $5,000 reward for any tips that lead to the prosecution of the person responsible.
If you have any information on Malama's attack you're asked to call NOAA's Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964.
NOAA rescued Malama in 2022 because she was malnourished after weaning and struggling to survive. The Coast Guard helped transfer her to the Marine Mammal Center's Monk Seal hospital on the Big Island.
After she gained some weight, she was released back into the wild in January 2023.
The Hawaiian monk seal is one of the most endangered seal species in the world. About 1,570 of the animals are in the wild, according to reporting by the Associated Press. About 1,200 seals live in the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, which are a string of atolls largely uninhabited by people. An additional 400 live in the main Hawaiian Islands, where Honolulu and other cities are located. They are found nowhere else.
In 2021, a Hawaiian monk seal was found fatally shot on Molokai Island, AP reported. It was the third intentional killing of a monk seal on the rural island in 2021 and the seventh in 10 years, according to NOAA.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.