Mom of 6-year-old girl thankful doorbell camera captured alleged attempted abduction

A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the front of her house in Hamilton, Ohio. Deric McPherson is currently being held in Butler County Jail on a 5th degree felony abduction charge.

 Butler County Sheriff

A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the front of her house Tuesday in Hamilton, Ohio, according to court documents and the security camera footage obtained by CNN.

The video shows the girl standing next to a garbage can at the curb of a front yard, when a man, identified in court records as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, walks toward her and appears to touch her before turning back and dragging her down the sidewalk by her arm before she runs away.

CNN's Sara Smart contributed to this report.

