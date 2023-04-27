 Skip to main content
Mililani residents on edge after several high-profile violent crimes this year

Mililani residents on edge after several high-profile violent crimes this year. Photo: Rayn Ozawa.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mililani residents are hoping for a new police substation, after putting out that request to the Honolulu Police Chief at Wednesday night's neighborhood board meeting. A series of high-profile crimes has residents rattled, and they're looking to increase their safety.

There's been one high-profile crime a month this year, including: A woman whose body was found burned in her car by Mililani High School; a woman who had acid thrown on her near the 24 Hour Fitness; and the brutal attack of a man and a woman at Walmart.

