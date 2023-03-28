Mililani car fire murder suspect pleads 'not guilty,' trial set for May

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in a burning car in Mililani pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.
Samuel Jones, 25, was indicted for second-degree murder and first-degree arson after the body of 21-year-old Laau Jordan Laulusa was discovered in a car that had been set on fire. Laulusa had also suffered multiple lacerations and puncture wounds, according to police.
The incident happened on March 13. At around 6:40 a.m. that day, a passerby noticed a man leaving a burning vehicle in the Mililani High School parking lot. After putting out the car fire, authorities discovered Laulusa’s body in the backseat.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.