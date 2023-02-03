Mililani assault suspect identified, charged with attempted murder

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The man accused of intentionally running over a woman in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Mililani has now been charged with attempted murder and assault.
That suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Desmond Kekahuna.
Honolulu Prosecutors say Kekahuna intentionally struck a 37-year-old woman in the Mililani Walmart parking lot on Wednesday, then got out of his vehicle to attack her.
Kekahuna is also accused of attacking a 40-year-old man with a crowbar after the man tried to intervene.
The 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the attack. The 40-year-old man who tried to help her was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There have not been any updates on the victims’ conditions.
Kekahuna was treated for injuries he sustained in a struggle with the responding Honolulu Police officers who came to arrest him. He is now in jail with bail set at $1 million.
It's still unclear what led to the attack. Investigators have not said if Kekahuna knew either of the victims.
