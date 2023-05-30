 Skip to main content
Michael Hirokawa found 'not guilty' in 2020 attempted murder, rape of Chicago woman

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After days of deliberation, a jury has found Michael Hirokawa not guilty on all charges in the 2020 attempted murder and assault of a Chicago woman at his Honolulu apartment.

With the verdict, the case is now dismissed and Hirokawa is free.

