Michael Hirokawa found 'not guilty' in 2020 attempted murder, rape of Chicago woman

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After days of deliberation, a jury has found Michael Hirokawa not guilty on all charges in the 2020 attempted murder and assault of a Chicago woman at his Honolulu apartment.
With the verdict, the case is now dismissed and Hirokawa is free.
Hirokawa was accused of violently assaulting the victim at his apartment in November 2020. During the trial, the prosecution displayed pictures of the blood-spattered scene where the alleged assault happened. The victim was visiting a friend in Honolulu when she met Hirokawa at a restaurant.
The two later ended up at Hirokawa's Capitol Place condo for a glass of wine, during which the woman claimed to have a sip or two. It was there that the victim alleged Hirokawa attacked and sexually assaulted her.
According to the prosecution, the woman waited until Hirokawa as asleep to escape, and she was later found naked and bloody outside of an elevator. The victim claims she was brutally raped, choked and stomped on until she almost died and has since had multiple surgeries for her injuries.
During his own testimony, Hirokawa said he did not remember anything after drinking wine and accused the victim of drugging him after lab tests found the sedative Ambien and hallucinogenic drug LSD in his wine glass.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
