Medical Examiner reveals causes of death in Waialua murder-suicide

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 28. According to Honolulu Police investigators, officers responded to the home regarding an “argument-type call.” When they arrived, officers said there was a young girl who was locked outside of the home, trying to get in.
The girl told police that her dad and her toddler brother was inside. The officers asked the girl to wait outside while they went in. The officers found an open window at the back of the home. When they went in, investigators said they found an adult man and child dead on a bed.
The ME report revealed DJ had been shot more than once.
KITV4 spoke to one of DJ’s sisters, Kylee Andrea Casterjon, about her brother and how the family is coping with this unspeakable tragedy.
"He was a rascal. He loved dinosaurs, the ocean, playing in the sand. [He was] always smiling, laughing. I would be sleeping and he'll come into my room and he'll yell ‘Power!’ and like jump on me," Casterjon recalled.
"You just don't think stuff like this happens. Or could even happen. We all have questions…everybody has questions, but we really don't know [why this happened]. And there's really no way of getting answers any more, you know?" she added.
