Maui woman, accused of fleeing with baby after losing custody, found safe

Update 2/3/2023:
Maui Police say they have located Nadira Rosado and her baby and that both are in good health.
Officials did not say where to two were located nor did they say what charges, if any, Rosado could be facing.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
Original:
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police are searching for a woman who allegedly fled from her home in Wailuku after losing custody of her infant son.
Authorities on the Valley Isle issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for 37-year-old Nadira L. Rosado on Tuesday after they say she fled with her 3-month-old son.
Police believe Rosado fled after a judge granted sole legal and physical custody of the infant to his father on Tuesday.
In addition to a custodial interference complaint, authorities say Rosado is also in violation of a temporary restraining order granted by the judge.
Police made checks with Rosado’s friends and associates in the area but so far they have not been able to the mom or the baby.
Rosado is described as being 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Rosado may be driving in a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Hawaii license plate number LHN903. They say she may be traveling with her stepmother, Cindy August. A description of the baby boy was not given.
Officials at the Kahului Airport have been notified to be on the lookout for Rosado and the baby.
Anyone with information regarding Rosado or the baby’s whereabouts is asked to call Maui Police at 808-244-6400 or Detective Taylor Kamakawiwo’ole at 808-244-6469.
