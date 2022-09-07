Maui teen arrested after allegedly being found with pellet gun, weed on school bus

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 15-year-old Maui boy was arrested after allegedly bringing a pellet gun and a small amount of marijuana onto a school bus in Kahului, Wednesday morning.
Maui Police officers were initially called out just before 7 a.m. to a report of a terroristic threatening-type case concerning a teen with a gun onboard a school bus. Officers quickly located and pulled over the school bus, then detained the 15-year-old student.
During the investigation, police say they recovered a pellet gun and approximately 1.35 grams of weed on the student. Soon after the boy was placed under arrest on complaints of terroristic threatening and third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug.
The teen was taken into the custody of the sheriff’s department pending a hearing, officials said. His identity is not being released due to his age.
“Increased presence from the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division will remain on the Maui High School campus for the rest of the school day. The Maui Police Department wants to assure the community that one of the department’s top priorities is ensuring our schools are safe. The department has emergency plans and procedures in place to prevent and respond to an emergency event,” a Maui Police spokesperson said in a statement, in part, on this incident.
There have been no reports of injuries related to this incident. The case remains under investigation.
