Maui sex offender arrested in Louisiana, accused of failing to register, rape

  Updated
Renato Ponce Cachola

Renato Ponce Cachola mug shot.

 Courtesy: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office

ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana (KITV4) -- A Maui man who is a registered sex offender was arrested in Louisiana in mid-October, accused of first-degree rape and failing to register as a sex offender in the state, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office was first notified on Oct. 12 about a possible sex offender was in violation in the Alexandria area. Investigators soon identified the sex offender as 57-year-old Renato Ponce Cachola of Kahului, Hawaii.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

