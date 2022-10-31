Maui sex offender arrested in Louisiana, accused of failing to register, rape

ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana (KITV4) -- A Maui man who is a registered sex offender was arrested in Louisiana in mid-October, accused of first-degree rape and failing to register as a sex offender in the state, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office was first notified on Oct. 12 about a possible sex offender was in violation in the Alexandria area. Investigators soon identified the sex offender as 57-year-old Renato Ponce Cachola of Kahului, Hawaii.
Through the investigation, the sheriff’s office said it determined that Cachola may have been attempting to bring a person back to Hawaii with him, and that that person was possibly a victim of sex crimes.
The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for Cachola’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. He was arrested and jailed at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
The investigation was then handed over to the Special Victim’s Unit. Along with the Children’s Advocacy Center, SVU detectives said they found probable cause for a warrant for first-degree rape. Cachola was still in jail when the warrant was issued and he was re-booked on the rape charge. His bond was then increased to $505,000.
The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff’s department says more charges are expected as they are working with other agencies.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Cali Philpot with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 318-473-6700.
