Maui police use electric gun to subdue burglary suspect in Kihei

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspected smash-and-grab burglar was arrested after being caught in the act outside of a Kihei business over the weekend.
The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. when Maui Police (MPD) officers were called out to investigate a triggered burglar alarm at a business in the 2000 block of South Kihei Road. When officers arrived on scene they said they found a silver 2019 Ford Mustang backed up to the rear door of a business with its engine running.
Police said the glass door to the business was smashed in and after going in, officers found the suspect – later identified as 24-year-old Thomas Jacob Smith – still inside holding several items.
Investigators say Smith tried to evade officers by running around inside the business but eventually police were able to subdue him. But, as officers walked him to a squad car, the said he broke free again and took off running down Auhana Road. Officers quickly caught up to Smith and used an electric gun to bring him down.
Smith was treated by medical crews at the scene and taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. He was later taken to the Wailuku Police Station to finish the booking process.
Over the course of their investigation, police said they learned the Mustang used at the scene was reported stolen just after midnight at a condo complex in the 2300 block of South Kihei Road, just a few hours prior to the business burglary.
Police said during the burglary at the condo, the thief or thieves stole several personal items, the Mustang keys, and the Mustang.
Smith has been charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal property damage, second-degree escape, and resisting arrest. He remains in jail on $17,000 bond.
