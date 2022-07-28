Maui police searching for hit-and-run suspect who abandoned car after crash in Pukalani

PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled on foot following a crash in Pukalani, Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving north on Old Haleakala Highway in a 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan when he ran a stop sign onto Haleakala Highway and crashed into a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling in the inner mauka-bound lane of the Haleakala Highway.
The crash sent debris flying into a 2006 Jeep Liberty that was heading in the opposite direction on the Haleakala Highway.
After crashing, police said the driver of the Chrysler abandoned his vehicle and ran away. He has not yet been identified.
The driver of the Ram, identified as a 71-year-old Makawao man, was treated at the scene by medical personnel but refused to be taken to the hospital. The driver of the Jeep, a 42-year-old Colorado woman, was not injured.
It is unclear if the driver of the Chrysler sustained any injuries in the crash. A description of the suspect has not been provided.
Investigators have not said if the suspect was the owner of the Chrysler or if the vehicle was stolen. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.
