Maui police open murder investigation after woman dies at Kula hospital, suspect arrested By KITV Web Staff Jun 22, 2022 Jun 22, 2022 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 54-year-old Maui man remains behind bars suspected of murder.The investigation began after police say someone dropped off the victim, 42-year-old Angela Johnson, at the Kula Hospital emergency room on Sunday, June 19.Johnson was unresponsive and a doctor determined she was already dead before being brought to the ER. The nature of her injuries have not been revealed.Maui Police on Tuesday arrested a Kula man for second degree murder.Investigators have not released any information on the relationship between the suspect and victim nor have they shared any information on a possible motive.The suspect in this case will be identified as soon as charges are filed. Crime & Courts HPD opens attempted murder investigation after overnight stabbing in Waikiki By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Murder Investigation Maui Police Hospital Criminal Law Angela Johnson Kula Investigator Emergency Room More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & CourtsLocalTop Stories Maui police announce arrest in case that resulted in MPD secretary's death Updated Apr 1, 2022 Crime & CourtsLocalTop Stories Judge orders city to turn over key evidence in federal criminal case against Donna Leong Updated Jun 17, 2022 Crime & CourtsLocalTop Stories Suspect in deadly Waikiki shooting turns himself in. Family identifies victim. Updated Mar 22, 2022 Crime & CourtsNationalTop Stories 3 people killed in shooting at Maryland business, governor says Updated Jun 9, 2022 Crime & CourtsLocalTop Stories Hilo man arrested for attempted murder, other charges related to shooting, crash in Pepeekeo Updated Mar 14, 2022 Crime & CourtsLocalTop Stories Man arrested after accused of sexually assaulting another man earlier this year Updated May 21, 2022 Recommended for you