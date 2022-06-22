 Skip to main content
Maui police open murder investigation after woman dies at Kula hospital, suspect arrested

KULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 54-year-old Maui man remains behind bars suspected of murder.

The investigation began after police say someone dropped off the victim, 42-year-old Angela Johnson, at the Kula Hospital emergency room on Sunday, June 19.

Johnson was unresponsive and a doctor determined she was already dead before being brought to the ER. The nature of her injuries have not been revealed.

Maui Police on Tuesday arrested a Kula man for second degree murder.

Investigators have not released any information on the relationship between the suspect and victim nor have they shared any information on a possible motive.

The suspect in this case will be identified as soon as charges are filed.

