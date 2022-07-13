Maui police investigating murder after man's body found in Haiku home

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell will build today, peak tonight, and
gradually diminish on Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low-lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HAIKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found in a home in the Haiku area on Tuesday.
Officers were called out to the home around 9:15 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, investigators say no life-saving measures were taken because the victim was already dead.
According to investigators, the victim – so far only identified as a 54-year-old man – had injuries on his body indicative of an attack. Police also said evidence at the scene also alluded to foul play.
Police say a person of interest has been identified and that person was already behind bars for an unrelated crime.
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified. Police have not identified a possible motive.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Maui Police immediately.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.