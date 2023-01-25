Maui police investigating after threat forces evacuations at Kalana O Maui, nearby facilities

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters tonight, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on Maui are investigating after a threat was made prompting employees and the public to be evacuated at Kalana O Maui, the County building, and nearby facilities, Wednesday morning.
The Maui County Mayor's Office received a troubling call at 9:30 a.m. that triggered a notification to the Maui Police Department. Officers then safely evacuated everyone from those buildings while MPD investigated.
The all-clear was given and everyone was allowed back into the buildings around 11 a.m. Maui County says they take all threats seriously and there were no injuries.
“It is unfortunate that critical resources such as emergency responders are diverted from other emergency calls so that they can respond to threats such as this, however we take all threats seriously and are grateful that everyone is safe,” Chief of Communications and Public Affairs Mahina Martin wrote, in part, in a statement.
Maui Police are classifying this incident as a first-degree terroristic case -- a Class C felony. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Maui Police immediately.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.