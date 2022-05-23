Maui Police arrest 3 men in Operation Keiki Shield

Three men were arrested over the weekend on Maui in a police effort called Operation Keiki Shield, aimed at targeting perpetrators of child sex crimes.
Between Friday, May 20 and Sunday, May 22 law enforcement officers from around the state of Hawaii conducted Operation Keiki Shield on the island of Maui, an effort to arrest offenders of internet-facilitated sexual crimes against children, and to identify and rescue child victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.
Arrests included Andrew Lovell, 43, of Wailuku; John Staten, 40, of Lahaina; and Joel Quiocho, 26, of Kahului. They were each arrested individually for First Degree Electronic Enticement of a Child, with bail set at $100,000.
Each individual solicited who they believed to be children for sex while taking substantial steps to meet up with "minors" to engage in criminal sexual acts.
Operation Keiki Shield 12 was hosted by the Maui Police Department and included officers and agents from the Maui Police Department, the Department of the Attorney General, ICAC Taskforce, the Honolulu Police Department, the Kauai Police Department, the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Honolulu, the United States Secret Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
A total of 26 individuals have been arrested on Maui since Operation Keiki Shield began in March 2020.
