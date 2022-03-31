Maui police announce arrest in case that resulted in MPD secretary's death

WAILUKU, MAUI (KITV4) -- Maui police have apprehended two people in connection with the car break-in that led to the death of the police chief's private secretary.
"Thirty-five days ago, we came here to speak about the death of Terry Jones. We spoke how she was the victim of a theft. We are here today because an arrest has been made," announced MPD chief John Pelletier during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
"We would like to thank the department for their ongoing efforts to find the people involved in our mom's accident," said Jones' daughter Stacy Yagi. "We are so proud, and not for a moment did we ever doubt that we would get justice."
Police arrested Robert Nelson in connection with not only the case involving Jones, but also several car break-ins on Wednesday.
"Yesterday, March 30th, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Mr. Nelson was witnessed breaking into parked cars within a parking lot in Makawao. Police were called and members of the crime reduction unit arrested Nelson as he unsuccessfully attempted to flee the area," said MPD detective John Surina.
In all, Nelson was booked for five counts of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and one count of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
"Following his arrest and as the investigation proceeded, Mr. Nelson confessed to his involvement with breaking into Ms. Terry Jones' vehicle and the theft of her purse. He provided investigators with verifiable details of the break-in, that tend to confirm his specific involvement in the crime," Surina said.
Police also announced they apprehended a second person in connection with Jones' case, but they did not disclose the person's name or what he or she was booked for.
"We believe that the second suspect involved in this investigation was with the primary suspect, Mr. Nelson, during the time of the break-in," Surina said.
The crash that killed Jones happened in Upcountry Maui on February 24 on Kula Highway, approximately 100 yards north of Omaopio Road.
According to the gofundme page set up to help Jones' family with funeral and burial costs, Jones was delivering newspapers in the early morning when someone stole her purse from within her vehicle and took off. Jones began to follow the car and called 911.
Police said Jones lost control of her vehicle while turning right on to Haleakala Highway and hit a tree. She died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Jones was 55 years old. She lived in Makawao. She had been with MPD for 32 years.
"At this time, we are continuing this investigation and we will be coordinating with the prosecutor's office for all appropriate charges," Surina said.
"There isn't a big enough word to say how grateful we are. Thank you so much," Yagi said.