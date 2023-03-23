 Skip to main content
Maui physician arrested for unlawful pain pill distribution after undercover DOJ investigation

FILE - OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy, Feb. 19, 2013 in Montpelier, Vt.

HONOLULU -- The Department of Justice announced Thursday that a Maui physician was arrested on multiple counts of distributing controlled substances in 2022. 

Chris A. Boulange, 74, a doctor and Wailuku resident, was charged on four counts of unlawful distribution of pain pills hydrocodone, alprazolam (also known as Xanax), and diazepam (also known as Valium). 

An error occurred