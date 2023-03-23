Maui physician arrested for unlawful pain pill distribution after undercover DOJ investigation

FILE - OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy, Feb. 19, 2013 in Montpelier, Vt. A top McKinsey executive is set to answer congressional questions about his company’s consulting work for the Food and Drug Administration even as it advised opioid drugmakers on boosting sales. The hearing before a House committee is part of an investigation into the consulting giant's role in the opioid crisis that has been linked to 500,000 overdose deaths. Congressional investigators recently reported that McKinsey allowed its staffers to simultaneously advise opioid drugmakers like Purdue Pharma and their federal regulator, the FDA. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
HONOLULU -- The Department of Justice announced Thursday that a Maui physician was arrested on multiple counts of distributing controlled substances in 2022.
Chris A. Boulange, 74, a doctor and Wailuku resident, was charged on four counts of unlawful distribution of pain pills hydrocodone, alprazolam (also known as Xanax), and diazepam (also known as Valium).
All three medications, both individually and in combination with each other, are in high demand by illicit drug users.
According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, an undercover DEA agent posed as a new patient, and set up appointments with Boulange seeking opioid prescriptions. Between July 2022 and November 2022, the undercover agent met with Boulange four times, each time occurring at a restaurant or bar rather than a medical office.
After each of the meetings, Boulange issued hydrocodone prescriptions for the undercover agent. One of prescriptions also included alprazolam and another included diazepam. The complaint states that each of the prescriptions was issued outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.
“Trusted medical professionals who abuse their medical license to unlawfully distribute opioids ultimately contribute to the deadly opioid epidemic affecting our communities,” said DEA Honolulu District Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Victor Vazquez. “Whether a street drug dealer or a physician, we will hold any individual accountable who peddle addictive drugs and threaten the safety of American people.”
“Licensed physicians have the ability to provide potentially dangerous addictive drugs that are otherwise illegal to possess,” said United States Attorney Clare E. Connors. “Criminally abusing the privilege to prescribe such drugs may result in criminal prosecution.”
Boulange made his first court appearance on March 22.
