 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maui man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering girlfriend in 2014

  • Updated
  • 0
Bernard Brown in court

Bernard Brown, the man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend Moreira "Mo" Monsalve eight years ago, was sentenced today to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, eight years ago.

Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Brown’s home in Wailuku. Brown was Monsale's boyfriend at the time.

Download PDF Bernard Brown Judgement of Conviction

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred