Maui man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering girlfriend in 2014 By KITV Web Staff Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bernard Brown, the man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend Moreira "Mo" Monsalve eight years ago, was sentenced today to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, eight years ago. News Murder trial of Bernard Brown begins on Maui after Moreira "Mo" Monsalve went missing in 2014 By Cynthia Yip Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Brown’s home in Wailuku. Brown was Monsale's boyfriend at the time.Police say advancement of technology and cell phone evidence were key in Brown’s indictment since the Monsalve's was never found.Brown has also been ordered to pay more than $600 in court fees. He has filed a motion for a new trial.See the Bernard Brown judgement of conviction below: Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Security And Public Safety Inorganic Chemistry Public Administration Trade More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts First January 6 trial heads to jury deliberations in litmus test for DOJ's Capitol riot prosecutions Mar 7, 2022 Business After dog attack, officials reminding people to obey animal laws Updated May 20, 2022 Crime & Courts Federal authorities seize nearly 100 crocodile leather handbags in Honolulu Updated Jun 17, 2022 News Hawaii public defenders fighting for alleged criminals to be freed Updated Nov 17, 2022 Crime & Courts Cyber criminals thwarted from disrupting Oahu telecommunications Updated Apr 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Maui police open murder investigation after woman dies at Kula hospital, suspect identified | UPDATE Updated Jun 23, 2022 Recommended for you