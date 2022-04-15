Maui man killed by suspected DUI driver on Honoapiilani Highway has been identified

UPDATE: Maui Police have identified the man killed in a car crash on Thursday, as 46-year-old Christopher Macleod of Wailuku.
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) – A Maui man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Honoapiilani Highway, Thursday night, and police believe the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. about 0.3 miles south of Kuikahi Drive.
According to the Maui Police Department, a 57-year-old Waianae man was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma north on Honoapiilani Highway when for unknown reasons he crossed over the “solid white fog line” and struck the victim who investigators said was either walking or running in the right paved shoulder lane if the highway.
The victim suffered critical injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said. That person has only been identified as a 47-year-old man.
The Toyota driver was arrested on a complaint of first-degree negligent homicide and for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He was not injured in the crash and at last check was still in custody.
The case remains under investigation.
This is Maui County’s ninth deadly crash of 2022. There were only two over the same period of time in 2021.
