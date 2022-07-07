Maui man facing slew of charges after ghost guns, drugs, and more found at Kahului home

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui man is facing more than two dozen charges after police officers found ghost guns, drugs, cash, and items used for cock fighting during a warrant search at his home in Kahului.
Maui Police (MPD) officers served search warrants at the home of 34-year-old Chaz Yamashita just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, officers found a .304 ghost gun rifle, a fully-automatic AR-15 ghost gun, a semiautomatic 9mm ghost gun, four pistol lower kits, one pistol upper kit, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Police also found 10 marijuana plants, four grams of marijuana concentrate, 8.2 pounds of processed marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, police said they found 35 cock fighting gaffs – the sharp blades that are attached to the talons, and just over $1.1 million in cash.
Following the search, Yamashita was arrested and charged with 25 complaints, including 16 weapons-related charges, six drug-related charged (including one for having a controlled substance near a school), one count of possessing a gambling device for the cock fighting equipment, and one count for contempt of court.
Yamashita is already out of jail after posting the $35,100 bond, according to police. It is unclear why, facing 25 charges including felonies, Yamashita’s bond was set so low.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.