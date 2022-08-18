Maui man arrested at Kahului Airport after allegedly shooting at three men, injuring one

HAIKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Haiku man is in police custody for multiple counts of attempted murder after firing multiple shots on a group of men and injuring one, according to police.
On Tuesday, August 16, around 4:55 a.m., police responded to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for an alleged assault.
According to reports, police found a 48-year-old Waikapu man who reported that at approximately 2:45 a.m., he and two others had been at a Haiku residence to retrieve some items from a friend, later identified as 36-year-old Brian McKeague of Haiku.
McKeague reportedly became upset that the three individuals were there. As the trio left the property, McKeague fired three shots, one striking the passenger side of a pickup truck and one going through the front passenger side windshield of a 2011 Mercedes sedan, striking the 48-year-old male in the arm.
No other injuries were reported from the incident.
Members of the Special Response Team and Drone Team conducted checks for McKeague at his residence, but he was not located.
At approximately 1:50 p.m., McKeague was located at the Kahului Airport, where he was arrested and transported to the Wailuku Police Station.
McKeague was charged with one count of first degree attempted murder, three counts of second degree attempted murder, one count of first degree criminal property damage, one count of ownership or possession prohibited and one count of use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony.
His bail is set at $4,031,000. McKeague remains in police custody.
