Maui man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing car, and assaulting police officer

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui man was arrested after he allegedly stole a car, crashed it into another car, and later resisted arrest by a Maui police officer.
Maui police reported that on July 13, suspect 31-year-old Justin Feliciano stole the keys to a 2017 Toyota Camry from a 88-year-old California woman in the 3600 block of Baldwin Avenue in Makawao.
Later that day, around 2:15 p.m., police received a reckless driving complaint of a vehicle matching the Camry that was stolen from Makawao, driving at a high speed on Haleakala Highway near Firebreak Road.
Around 2:19 p.m., Maui police received multiple reports of a crash at 260 Hana Highway in Kahului. It was reported that Feliciano was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Hana Highway before colliding with a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla.
As a result of the collision, the Camry became inoperable, and Feliciano fled the scene on foot before police arrival, making gestures that he was in possession of a firearm.
Around 2:21 p.m., a Wailuku patrol officer responded to the scene, where shortly after, Feliciano returned to the scene. According to police reports, Feliciano approached the officer aggressively, making threats to have a firearm and making statements that he was going to shoot the officer.
Fearing for public safety, the officer drew his firearm and ordered Feliciano to comply with his directions which Feliciano refused. Feliciano then started to advance toward the officer, making several attempts to grab the officer’s firearm. It was during this time that the officer was able to see that Feliciano did not have a weapon and holstered his firearm.
With the assistance of bystanders and other officers, Feliciano was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
The 88-year-old California victim was treated and released on the scene by medic personnel.
The operator of the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla, an 81-year-old Kula female, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment of injuries sustained from the collision.
Feliciano was later charged with second degree robbery, first degree unauthorized control of vehicle, first degree theft, second degree assault, first degree negligent injury, one of collisions involving serious bodily injury or death, one count of reckless driving, one count of resisting arrest, and first degree terroristic threatening.