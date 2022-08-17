Maui man arrested after allegedly shooting up Haiku home, leading police on chase

KULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kula man is facing more than a dozen charges including attempted murder, terroristic threatening and weapons charges, after Maui police say he shot up a home in the Haiku area, Monday afternoon.
Officers were called out to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Shawn Medeiros, fired several rounds at the home before taking off in a white BMW SUV.
The homeowner, a 55-year-old woman, was not home at the time of the alleged incident, police said. While at the scene, police found 17 spent .223 caliber shell casings on the ground and an alert was put out for authorities to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle.
Just after 5:30 p.m., the white SUV was spotted on Crater Road in Kula, police said. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off, leading police on a chase that led from Crater Road through various side streets in Makawao, before ending at Medeiros’ home in Kula, according to police.
When the chase arrived at Medeiros’ home, police say he tried to run inside but was tackled by officers before he could make it. Surveillance footage outside of the home recorded the encounter with police.
He was arrested on 13 complaints, including second-degree attempted murder, terroristic threatening, criminal property damage, and more. His bail was set at $750,000 and he remains in custody.
Investigators searched Medeiros’ home and vehicle and say they found an AR-15 rifle and over 400 cartridges of .223 caliber ammunition.
Police say two minor car crashes occurred during the chase. One occurred on Maha Road in Makawao when Mederios struck another vehicle’s front bumper, and the other at Medeiros’ Kula residence when Medeiros abruptly stopped, causing an MPD patrol vehicle to strike his vehicle from the rear. No one was injured during the alleged shooting, chase, and arrest, according to police.
Investigators have not said what prompted the incident nor did they say what relationship, if any, Medeiros had with the Haiku homeowner. This case remains under investigation.
