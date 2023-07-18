Maui County prosecutor declines charges against 2 of 3 suspects in Kula murder case | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Only one person will face a murder charge in connection with human remains found on a property in Kula in early July, after the Maui County prosecutor declined to file charges against two of the three people arrested in the case.
John Joseph Smith, 58, Stacy Marie Smith, 48, and Carl Rackley, 40, were all arrested on complaints of second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Jonathan Awai.
Awai’s body was found by hunters on July 5, wrapped in plastic just off Keanuhea Road.
The Smiths were arrested on July 14 and Rackley on July 15. But on Tuesday, the Maui County Prosecutor’s Office said it had declined to file charges against Rackley and Stacy Smith.
Stacy Smith was released from custody on Monday and Rackley was released on Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said. Only John Smith will be charged for Awai’s death.
Details about the prosecutor’s decision have not been released.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call lead Detective Jhun-Lee Casio of the Criminal Investigation Division at 808-244-6425. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.