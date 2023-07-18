 Skip to main content
Maui County prosecutor declines charges against 2 of 3 suspects in Kula murder case | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime Tape generic
Courtesy: David von Diemar via Unsplash

KULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Only one person will face a murder charge in connection with human remains found on a property in Kula in early July, after the Maui County prosecutor declined to file charges against two of the three people arrested in the case.

John Joseph Smith, 58, Stacy Marie Smith, 48, and Carl Rackley, 40, were all arrested on complaints of second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Jonathan Awai.

Couple arrested for murder in connection with human remains found in Kula; Victim identified

