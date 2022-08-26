Manslaughter charges filed against driver in deadly Kamehameha Highway crash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man accused of driving recklessly along Kamehameha Highway shortly before a deadly head-on crash on Oahu’s North Shore was indicted Friday on two counts of manslaughter, among other charges.
Honolulu County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm held a joint press conference with Honolulu Police officials to announce the indictment against 27-year-old Brennen Canumay.
The crash happened on Monday, Aug. 22, just after 1 p.m. on the Kam Highway, in the area of Gunstock Ranch and the Malaekahana State Recreation Area.
According to investigators, Canumay was allegedly driving his Ford Ranger on the wrong side of the road when he struck a Hyundai sedan head-on. Witnesses told police they saw the Ford truck weaving through traffic at a high speed, and passing multiple vehicles leading up to the crash.
Canumay was indicted and charged on two counts of manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of abuse of a family or household member. He is still recovering in the hospital with critical injuries of his own, but after he recovers, authorities say he will be jailed on $1-million bond.
“The allegations in this case show utterly reckless behavior by Canumay and we will hold him accountable for this tragedy,” Alm said. “Due to the seriousness of Canumay’s alleged actions, we will be seeking the maximum prison term for him if he is convicted.”
Canumay’s manslaughter charges are class-A felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The Hyundai was being driven by 55-year-old Michelle Hartman. Michelle and her husband, 62-year-old Ron Hartman, were both killed in the crash. The couple’s daughter, Holly Hartman, suffered critical injuries in the crash and is still recovering in a Honolulu hospital.
The Hartmans were visiting Hawaii from Norfolk, Virginia, to support their daughter Holly, who was participating in the Spartan race.
