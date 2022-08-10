Man, woman in SUV that struck Chinatown machete suspect wanted for attempted murder

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in elevated fire danger today.
Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior, and
will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East to northeast 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are looking for two more suspects in connection with the chaotic machete incident in Chinatown from Monday night.
Police arrested the suspect who was wielding the machete, but now HPD says it is looking for a man and woman who were inside an SUV that struck the suspect. The pair are wanted on complaints of second-degree murder, police said.
An anonymous viewer submitted video showing the suspect brandishing the machete and shouting just moments before the chaos ensued. It was recorded outside of a complex on Beretania Street and Maunakea Street.
On the video, you can see just moments before the man took out what looks like a machete from a basket full of items. The suspect walks in the street before turning towards the building to threaten a security guard.
Another video submitted to KITV4 shows the suspect still shouting and pacing when suddenly a black Hummer SUV hops the curb and crashes into the suspect from behind.
A third video submitted showed a group of people attacking the suspect, punching and kicking the man before he manages to escape on foot. It is unclear the sequence of events that unfolded
Police arrested the suspect about 10 minutes later on a complaint of terroristic threatening. He has since been released pending further investigation.
If you recognize the black Hummer or know the man and woman inside, you are asked to call Honolulu Police immediately.