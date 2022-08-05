 Skip to main content
Man who threatened Anthony Fauci sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison

A man was sentenced on August 4 to more than three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert. Fauci is pictured here in May.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

A man was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

Thomas Patrick Connally Jr., 56, was sentenced in US District Court in Maryland to 37 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He had been arrested by authorities in West Virginia and charged last year with threats against a federal official and interstate communication containing a threat to harm.

