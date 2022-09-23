Man wanted for alleged repeated sexual assault on a child arrested | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chad Pilialoha-Akau mug shot. Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Authorities say they have arrested a man wanted for allegedly sexually assault of a child.Police say 33-year-old Chad Pilialoha-Akau repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor under the age of 14. An Oahu Grand Jury issued a $75,000 bench warrant for his arrest.Pilialoha-Akau turned himself in around 10 a.m. on Friday, police said. Local Skeletal remains identified as belonging to Big Island man missing since August 2021 By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chad Pilialoha-akau Grand Jury Law Social Services Anatomy Bench Warrant Eye Honolulu Police Investigator Assault Diddler Local News Waipahu Honolulu Hawaii Crime Sex Crime Minor More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Arsonists target elderly assistance vehicles in Hilo; suspects still at large Updated May 25, 2022 Crime & Courts Medical Examiner reveals causes of death in Waialua murder-suicide Updated Mar 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Senator said arrest of head trainer at PSD was long time in coming Updated Apr 14, 2022 Video Lev Parnas found guilty on campaign finance charges Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid Updated Aug 22, 2022 Crime & Courts Hawaii residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts after Mikella Debina abduction Updated Sep 19, 2022 Recommended for you