Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Honolulu bar, victim identified | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu police arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting at a bar in the McCully early Wednesday morning.
The suspect's identity has not been released and he has not yet been charged, but he is facing second-degree murder and weapons complaints.
Sources close to the investigation identified the suspect as 49-year-old William Dahlin Junior.
According to police, Dahlin punched the suspect while they were arguing at the 2012 Sports Bar & Cafe when the suspect opened fire multiple times, killing Dahlin.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported they responded to a trauma call at the 2012 Sports Bar & Cafe, located near South Beretania Street and McCully Road, around 12:40 a.m.
When crews arrived at the scene they said they found Dahlin suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from the injuries.
Police have not mentioned whether the Dahlin or the suspect knew each other nor have they said what the argument was about.
News of the murder came as a shock to Tony Fisher, who lives right down the road from the 2012 sports bar, because he said the patrons there typically are not all that rowdy and are not really a bother.
"They (the patrons) usually make a little noise because they're happy and they're on their way home, because I live right down the street, other than that, I'm surprised that the crowd that they draw would cause something like this, I really am," Fisher said.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.