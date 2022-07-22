Man loses hand following 'sword attack' at Waikiki 7-Eleven, suspect arrested

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged sword attack in Waikiki that left a man in critical condition with a severed left hand and other wounds.
The alleged attack happened just after midnight outside of the 7-Eleven store located near Ena Road and Kalakaua Avenue.
Details of what led up to the attack have not been released. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the victim in the attack – so far only identified as a man in his 40s – was “slashed” multiple times.
They found the man at the entrance to the parking lot with “multiple lacerations, puncture wounds and a severed hand,” Honolulu EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright told The Associated Press. “Left hand.”
EMS took the victim from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition.
Honolulu Police arrested a suspect in the attack about an hour later. That person has only been identified as a 46-year-old man.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
The woman who was murdered on the H-3 Freeway on Wednesday night has been identified by her mother as Dana Alotaibi. She was 27 years old. Alotaibi's mother said her daughter was three months pregnant.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.