Man killed in Waianae shootout identified

  • ,
  • Updated
  • 0
Chad Duran

Chad Duran mug shot.

 Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man who was killed in Tuesday’s Waianae shooting was previously convicted of manslaughter and had been released from prison less than six months ago.

Court documents released on Friday identify him Chad Duran. He was 32 years old.

In 2013, Duran was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter for the shooting death of Christopher Medeiros in Makaha.

A Hawaii Department of Public Safety spokeswoman told KITV4 on Friday that Duran was paroled last September. However, on February 23, a parole revocation warrant was issued for Duran for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole release.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, Tuesday’s incident began as a dispute over stolen property -- an AR-15 rifle and $1,800 in cash -- that was taken during a car break-in in late February.

Three other people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Pokaikuahiwi Place. On Thursday, HPD identified the suspect who suffered critical injuries in the shootout as 47-year-old Christopher Broome.

Broome is charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, and three weapons offenses related to the Waianae incident. He is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, and remains in police custody on a warrant for those charges.

The third suspect was released pending investigation. He is identified as James “Wila” Lee. Lee ran from the shootout and was arrested on Tuesday night in Nanakuli for second-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery in connection to this incident.

An employee of the homeowner also suffered critical injuries in the shootout. The homeowner suffered a minor injury after being grazed by a bullet.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for updates.

Read more of KITV4's coverage on this incident:

