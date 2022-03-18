Man killed in Waianae shooting was released from prison six months ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man killed in Tuesday's Waianae shooting is identified in court documents as Chad Duran, 32. He was released from prison about six months ago.
Growing up, Duran had been a standout football player at Waianae High School. But after high school, he had run-ins with the law.
The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KITV4 that Duran was released from prison last September, after serving less than half of his 20 year sentence for manslaughter.
Duran killed his friend, 26-year-old Christopher Medieros, on September 12, 2012. He shot Medeiros in the face at Medeiros' apartment on Lahaina Street in Makaha.
Duran confessed to the crime after he was found a few blocks from the scene.
He was arrested for murder but ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, saying he brought a loaded gun to Medeiros' home and that the gun went off during a dispute.
Medeiros' girlfriend was pregnant at the time of the shooting, and she spoke in court during Duran's sentencing on June 25, 2013. By that time, her baby was three months old.
"I have to raise a kid on my own because of the choice you guys made. My son will never ever know what a father is. His first year he was supposed to be Christened and that will never ever happen, my son never going to ever hear his voice or feel his touch. You cannot even look at him,," said Chanda Avilla, Medeiros' girlfriend.
Duran also spoke during the sentencing in 2013: "I never meant to hurt anybody and I'm sorry because I'm not a bad person. I know something has happened and somebody passed away, and I am sorry from the bottom of my heart because I never meant for any of that to happen."
Duran was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with credit for time served. He had previously been arrested in 2010 for promoting dangerous drugs, and was put on HOPE probation, but he had been in and out of jail for violating the terms of his probation. He had been on HOPE probation at the time of the 2012 shooting.
Despite being sentenced by a judge to 20 years, Duran was released from Waiawa Correctional Facility after serving only nine years.
A spokesperson for DPS told KITV4: "In 2013 the Hawaii Paroling Authority set Chad Duran's minimum term at 9 years. He was paroled on 9/15/21. On February 23, 2022, HPA issued a parole revocation warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole release."
Flash forward to Tuesday morning's shooting in Waianae -- police said Duran fired the first shot, and the person he shot at returned fire, killing him.
As for the man who shot Duran, KITV4 asked the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney if it's being considered self-defense.
A spokesman replied: "We have not made any charging decisions regarding that portion of the case. It is still under active investigation."