Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Nimitz Highway in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Nimitz Highway late Wednesday night. Now, Honolulu Police is searching for the driver, who drove off without trying to help the victim.
The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Nimitz Highway at the split with the H-1 Freeway. According to investigators, the victim may have been trying to cross the highway when he was struck.
The driver took off without trying to check on the victim, call for help, or provide any other information about the crash.
First responders found the victim in extremely critical condition at the scene when he was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Investigators say they are still searching for the driver. No information about the vehicle has been released and police say it is unclear if speed, drugs, or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department at 808-723-3413.
This is the 40th deadly crash on Oahu so far in 2022.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.