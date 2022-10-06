Man killed after stabbing incident in Kaimuki; suspect charged with murder | UPDATE

UPDATE: Welden Manuel, 43, was charged on Thursday with second-degree murder. His bail has been set at $1 million.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man has died after an apparent stabbing incident in Kaimuki, Wednesday. A suspect has been arrested, police said.
Honolulu police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene just before 12 p.m. on a report that a man stabbing another man. When officers arrived, the met up with the witness who told them the victim was bleeding from his chest and that the suspect had ran away toward Kaimuki High School carrying a knife.
Officers eventually found the suspect and arrested him on a complaint of second-degree murder. That suspect has only been identified as a 43-year-old man.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a victim was taken from the scene in critical condition suffering from at least one stab wound to the chest. That person was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim has so far only been identified as a man around the age of 30.
Investigators say the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the attack does not appear to be random. It is still unclear what led up to the stabbing.
Though incident happened across the street from Kaimuki High School, a spokesperson with the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) tells KITV4 that the incident had nothing to do with the school. A lockdown was not necessary as students are on fall break.
"This week is fall break so there were no students on campus and no disruption of operations. The school did initiate a lockdown for staff who were on campus at the time, but the lockdown was immediately canceled and lifted due to police advisement and intervention. The campus remained secure throughout and police advised the school to resume normal operations," said HIDOE Communications Director Nanea Kalani in a statement to KITV4.
Fire crews were on the scene to assist HPD, which had to repel down a hillside for the crime scene investigation, which included a homeless encampment.
Police were unable to confirm if either the suspect or victim were part of the houseless encampment.