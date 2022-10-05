 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed after stabbing incident in Kaimuki; suspect arrested | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man has died after an apparent stabbing incident in Kaimuki, Wednesday. A suspect has been arrested, police said. 

Honolulu police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene just before 11 a.m. on a report that a man stabbing another man. When officers arrived, the met up with the witness who told them the victim was bleeding from his chest and that the suspect had ran away toward Kaimuki High School carrying a knife.

Mystery surrounds death of Big Island dive tour boat captain

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred