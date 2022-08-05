Man in serious condition after hit-and-run on Kamehameha Highway by KITV4 Web Staff Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Michael Förtsch via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAUULA (KITV4) - A 35-year-old man was hit by a car on Kamehameha Highway and is in serious condition. Around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, a man was walking when he was hit by a car driving on Kamehameha Highway, around Punaluu Valley Road.The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police are still investigating. Honolulu Medical services administered advanced life support to the man, who suffered several head and chest injuries. He was taken to Queen's Medical Center. Big Island teen killed in 3-car crash in Pepeekeo; negligent homicide case initiatedThis case is still ongoing. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Driver Police Medicine Motor Vehicle Injury Life Support Car Chest Hit-and-run More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Jury selection underway in drug trail of Big Island doctor Updated May 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Judge rules sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move ahead Updated Jan 12, 2022 Video New police program cleans up homelessness and crime in parks Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Hilo man arrested for attempted murder, other charges related to shooting, crash in Pepeekeo Updated Mar 14, 2022 Video CrimeSpotter: 30-year-old Bruner is wanted on a $20,000 warrant Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Man tied to violent 'manifesto' taken into custody in Colorado after threats prompted UCLA to move classes online Feb 1, 2022 Recommended for you