 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man in serious condition after hit-and-run on Kamehameha Highway

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights generic (new)
Courtesy: Michael Förtsch via Unsplash

HAUULA (KITV4) - A 35-year-old man was hit by a car on Kamehameha Highway and is in serious condition. 

Around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, a man was walking when he was hit by a car driving on Kamehameha Highway, around Punaluu Valley Road.

Big Island teen killed in 3-car crash in Pepeekeo; negligent homicide case initiated

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK