Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Farrington Highway

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition after crashing near the Farrington Highway Tuesday evening.

According to Honolulu Police, a man in his 20's sustained chest and abdominal injuries after a motorcycle trash, near UH West Oahu, on Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. 

