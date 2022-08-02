Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Farrington Highway by KITV4 Web Staff Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition after crashing near the Farrington Highway Tuesday evening.According to Honolulu Police, a man in his 20's sustained chest and abdominal injuries after a motorcycle trash, near UH West Oahu, on Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. Emergency personnel administered advanced life saving care for the man and transported him to a trauma center.Investigators are still on scene. This is an ongoing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motorcycle Personnel Investigator Crash Trash Trauma Center Honolulu Police More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Waiawa Correctional Facility escapee recaptured after 11 days on the lam Updated May 25, 2022 Crime & Courts Federal authorities seize nearly 100 crocodile leather handbags in Honolulu Updated Jun 17, 2022 Crime & Courts Man, 25, stabbed to death at Waikiki apartment, 2 suspects arrested Updated Nov 21, 2021 Crime & Courts Former police officer arrested outside US Capitol with ammunition, fake badge and body armor Jun 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Police investigating fiery hit-and-run crash in Waikiki Updated Dec 29, 2021 Crime & Courts Mike Tyson will not face criminal charges for apparently hitting a plane passenger Updated May 10, 2022 Recommended for you